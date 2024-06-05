Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.84 and last traded at 1.83. Approximately 56,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 34,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.82.

Saturn Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.80.

Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan; Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan; Cardium light oil assets in Central Alberta; Montney and Swan Hills light oil in North Alberta.

Further Reading

