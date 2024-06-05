Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 22,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 23,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

