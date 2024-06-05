Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading 3.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $48.33 and last traded at $48.33. 13,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 636,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRBP. StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling at Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $10,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $503.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- What are earnings reports?
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.