Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading 3.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $48.33 and last traded at $48.33. 13,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 636,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRBP. StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,086,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $10,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $503.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.