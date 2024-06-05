GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Purchases £16,575,436.71 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie purchased 255,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,489 ($83.14) per share, for a total transaction of £16,575,436.71 ($21,236,946.46).

Daniel Adam Rabie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 109,561 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £71,214.65 ($91,242.34).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 235,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £152,750 ($195,707.88).

Shares of GETB opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.12. GetBusy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.01). The stock has a market cap of £35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2,483.33 and a beta of 0.32.

About GetBusy

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

