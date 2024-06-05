Financial Contrast: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) vs. Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Revolution Medicines and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 0 9 1 3.10 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Revolution Medicines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines N/A -36.41% -32.13% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $11.58 million 566.78 -$436.37 million ($3.75) -10.61 Genetic Technologies $5.85 million 1.44 -$7.91 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Genetic Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies. Its RAS(ON) inhibitors include RMC-6236 (multi), RMC-6291 (G12C), and RMC-9805 (G12D), which are in phase 1 clinical trial; and development candidates comprise RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), as well as programs focused on G12R and other targets. The company's RAS companion inhibitors include RMC-4630 that is in phase 2 clinical trial; and RMC-5552, which is in phase 1 clinical trial. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Genetic Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through AffinityDNA, EasyDNA, and GeneType/Corporate segments. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, type 2 diabetes, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and atrial fibrillation. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne for the development and commercialization of a novel colorectal cancer risk assessment test; and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York and University of Cambridge, that assess the conflict among BRCA mutation carriers considering preventive surgery. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

