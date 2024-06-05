West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) vs. Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Critical Review

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Coast Community Bancorp and Flushing Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Coast Community Bancorp $98.49 million 2.88 $35.15 million $4.21 7.98 Flushing Financial $424.07 million 0.86 $28.66 million $1.00 12.54

West Coast Community Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flushing Financial. West Coast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

West Coast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. West Coast Community Bancorp pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares West Coast Community Bancorp and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Coast Community Bancorp 34.80% N/A N/A Flushing Financial 6.81% 4.31% 0.34%

Risk & Volatility

West Coast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for West Coast Community Bancorp and Flushing Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Coast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Flushing Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Flushing Financial has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.95%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than West Coast Community Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of West Coast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats West Coast Community Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans. The company also provides lending products, including real estate commercial property, construction, asset-based, lines of credit, SBA loans, 504 loan program, business and industry, farm services agency, agricultural, and wine industry lending. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, merchant services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit services, wire and ACH manager, treasury management, payment, and cash management services. West Coast Community Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. It operates full-service banking offices in Queens, Nassau, Suffolk, Kings, and New York counties, New York; and an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

