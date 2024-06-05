Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) versus D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Critical Survey

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -778.56% N/A -131.66% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for D-Wave Quantum and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 117.05%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

42.5% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $8.76 million 25.22 -$82.71 million ($0.53) -2.43 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $19.39 million 0.09 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum.

Volatility & Risk

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats D-Wave Quantum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

