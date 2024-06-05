Head-To-Head Survey: Turnstone Biologics (TSBX) versus The Competition

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) is one of 289 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Turnstone Biologics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million -$55.20 million -0.28 Turnstone Biologics Competitors $546.47 million -$37.23 million -22.85

Turnstone Biologics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Turnstone Biologics. Turnstone Biologics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A -174.96% -72.80% Turnstone Biologics Competitors -4,968.48% -216.10% -47.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Turnstone Biologics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Turnstone Biologics Competitors 1482 4623 12150 212 2.60

Turnstone Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 576.16%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 65.58%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than its peers.

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

