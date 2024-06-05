Analysts Set OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Price Target at $14.75

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

OUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE:OUT opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,543,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,752 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,849,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,878 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter worth $12,117,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,719 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

