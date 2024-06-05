Critical Survey: Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) vs. ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) and ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Organon & Co. and ABVC BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organon & Co. 16.50% -360.57% 9.15% ABVC BioPharma -50,504.00% -207.72% -92.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Organon & Co. and ABVC BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organon & Co. 0 2 2 0 2.50 ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Organon & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Organon & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Organon & Co. is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Organon & Co. has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organon & Co. and ABVC BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organon & Co. $6.35 billion 0.85 $1.02 billion $4.09 5.10 ABVC BioPharma $150,000.00 57.47 -$10.52 million ($2.25) -0.35

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than ABVC BioPharma. ABVC BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organon & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Organon & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Organon & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Organon & Co. beats ABVC BioPharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima; and two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio. It offers cholesterol-modifying medicines under the Zetia, Ezetrol, Vytorin, Atozet, Inegy, Rosuzet, and Zocor brands; Cozaar and Hyzaar for the treatment of hypertension; respiratory products for treatments of control and prevent symptoms caused by asthma under the Singulair, Dulera, Zenhale, and Asmanex brand names; and Singulair, Nasonex, Clarinex, and Aerius for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company provides dermatology products under the Diprosone and Elocon brand; bone health portfolio, including Fosamax brand name; non-opioid pain management products under the Arcoxia, Diprospan, and Celestone brand names; Proscar for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Propecia for the treatment of male pattern hair loss. It sells its products to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, government agencies, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients. It is also developing ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

