Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Target Price at $21.88

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of STWD opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,447,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $15,997,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,237,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

