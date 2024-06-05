TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $15.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC
TTEC Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $6.31 on Friday. TTEC has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $576.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TTEC
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.