TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $15.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 211,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,359,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 277,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $6.31 on Friday. TTEC has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $576.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

