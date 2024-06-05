Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 403,472 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 2,635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,436 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 240,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,015,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.53. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

