Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $7.67

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

ADTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTN stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.19. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

