Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) PT at $66.38

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Acushnet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Acushnet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

GOLF stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $70.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. Analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

