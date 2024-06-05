Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Decreased by Analyst

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 53.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 41.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

