YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of YETI opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. YETI has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in YETI by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 73,262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in YETI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in YETI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

