Brokers Set Expectations for Exact Sciences Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after buying an additional 5,557,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $120,308,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,010 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $48,342,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 659,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

