Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2024 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$140.00 to C$132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$129.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$143.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$129.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$133.00.

5/30/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$140.00 to C$136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$142.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$141.00 to C$133.00.

5/17/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$136.00 to C$142.00.

5/10/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$142.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$119.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

