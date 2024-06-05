Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Revolve Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 78,828 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 197,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 56,976 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 229,964 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,209,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVLV stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

