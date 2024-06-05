Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
View Our Latest Research Report on RVLV
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group
Revolve Group Stock Performance
RVLV stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.12.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revolve Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.