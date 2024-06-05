Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

