JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $140.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.80.

YUM opened at $141.54 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 198,069 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

