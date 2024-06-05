Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

W stock opened at $56.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,522.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wayfair by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,145,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,442,000 after acquiring an additional 103,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,948 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 971,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $47,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after buying an additional 119,873 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

