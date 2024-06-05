Waters (NYSE:WAT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

WAT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.20.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $307.27 on Monday. Waters has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

