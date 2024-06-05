Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $256.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $274.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Up 4.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $178.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.24. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $227,673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.