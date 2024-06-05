McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Price Down 0.6% on Insider Selling

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $569.27 and last traded at $569.70. Approximately 89,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 717,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $573.16.

Specifically, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,451 shares of company stock worth $13,543,352. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

