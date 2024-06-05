BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $129.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 97.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
