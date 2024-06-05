BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $129.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBFGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 97.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Bombardier Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $65.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

