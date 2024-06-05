Head to Head Comparison: Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) vs. Its Peers

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dianthus Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dianthus Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics N/A -20.82% -19.86% Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors -2,990.49% -285.16% -33.66%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors 6567 19033 45303 945 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dianthus Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $42.83, suggesting a potential upside of 97.03%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 80.22%. Given Dianthus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dianthus Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $2.83 million -$43.56 million -3.73 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $152.82 million -3.07

Dianthus Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics. Dianthus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

