Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Critical Survey

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $27.51 million 1.65 $4.85 million $0.97 9.54 OceanFirst Financial $641.60 million 1.29 $104.03 million $1.71 8.24

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Valley Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.75%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 16.73% N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial 15.54% 6.17% 0.75%

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

