Contrasting Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and Vizsla Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $2.32 billion 3.17 -$103.70 million ($0.46) -43.93 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -33.20

Vizsla Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pan American Silver. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vizsla Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Pan American Silver and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -6.68% 0.13% 0.08% Vizsla Silver N/A -7.64% -7.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pan American Silver and Vizsla Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.96%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

