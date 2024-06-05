CIBC Upgrades New Gold (TSE:NGD) to Outperform

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.10. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.06.

New Gold Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.09. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

