Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$10.00. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.44.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$6.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$815.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

