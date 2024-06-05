BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$106.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOO

BRP Stock Performance

TSE DOO opened at C$84.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.13. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.