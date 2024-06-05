BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$108.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$103.00.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$84.20 on Monday. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$94.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

