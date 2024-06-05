TD Securities Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$98.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$103.00.

BRP Stock Performance

TSE:DOO opened at C$84.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.13.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

