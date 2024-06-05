BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$109.00 at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$112.00 to C$109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$103.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$84.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.