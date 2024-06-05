Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.58.

CWB opened at C$25.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$31.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

