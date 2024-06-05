Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.58.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Insider Activity

CWB stock opened at C$25.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$31.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.