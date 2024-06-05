Traders Purchase Large Volume of TeraWulf Call Options (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 23,938 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,644 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WULF shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

WULF opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 70,110 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

