Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of AMC Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 573,159 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 148% compared to the typical volume of 230,825 call options.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

AMC opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $62.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

