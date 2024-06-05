Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 16,704 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 558% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,540 call options.

Weibo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WB stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $463.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weibo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Weibo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Weibo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Weibo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Weibo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Weibo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 134,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.