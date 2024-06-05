Traders Buy Large Volume of Iris Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 56,431 call options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average daily volume of 19,436 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 351,774 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 203,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Iris Energy Trading Up 11.1 %

Iris Energy stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

