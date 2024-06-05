Brokers Set Expectations for Evolution Petroleum Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.64%.

EPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $178.81 million, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.