NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 2.9% After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $1,180.00 to $1,275.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $1,143.84 and last traded at $1,128.00. Approximately 18,305,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 49,829,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,096.33.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.20.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,288,978 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $3,922,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $922.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $737.71. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

