Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $16.39. Xometry shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 70,381 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $728,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,243 shares of company stock worth $93,002 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Xometry Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $695.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Xometry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.