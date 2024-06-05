Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $128.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Addus HomeCare traded as high as $115.32 and last traded at $115.32, with a volume of 2437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.81.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADUS. TD Cowen increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

