UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 12,915,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,270,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PATH. William Blair lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
