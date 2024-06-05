Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $97.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $128.60 and last traded at $131.56. Approximately 19,054,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 8,508,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.56.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,366,119 shares of company stock valued at $594,285,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.10.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

