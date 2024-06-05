Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nordstrom traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 1444392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 33.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

