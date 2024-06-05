Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nordstrom traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 1444392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

View Our Latest Report on JWN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 33.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.