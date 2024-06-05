Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nordstrom traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 1444392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
Nordstrom Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.58.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nordstrom
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.