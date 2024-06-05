ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $653.15 and last traded at $654.21. Approximately 571,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,258,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $656.93.

Specifically, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $736.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 410,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

